Lynne Hermansen

[email protected]

This fall Comcast is expanding its fiber internet network service to Spring Hill.

The 75 mile fiber network will provide secure broadband to more than 3,400 homes and businesses in the city for $9 million over two years.

The project is completely funded by Comcast without the help of tax dollars or financial investment from Spring Hill.

Residential broadband speeds will be faster than 1 gigabit per second and business speeds will be up to 100 gigabits per second.

Joe Berkey, Spring Hill Mayor, said he expects the Internet expansion to add to the city’s continued growth.

“We’re one of the fastest growing cities in Kansas and that’s with bad internet,”he said. “You bring in those new businesses and generate that sales tax and you can keep taxes low, but still fund the projects and street repairs that need done.”

Berkey said internet service and road repairs have been the two top concerns from residents he has heard about the most.

Residents will be able to sign up for internet service through Comcast Xfinity.

A national survey ranked in 2019 ranked Spring Hill as having the third slowest internet speeds in rural America. The city’s average speed that year was less than five megabits per second. The Federal Communications Commission has broadband internet at25 megabits per second with the national average at about 99 megabits per second.

Comcast has invested $12.6 million into broadband internet services throughout the State for the last three years.

Berkey said it was an exciting time for Spring Hill.

“Broadband has been an issue for many years and this is a city-wide solution that will benefit everyone in the community,”he said. “Comcast investing in our community will have an immediate impact in fulfilling a need for our residents and will also provide long term development benefits. This is a good day for Spring Hill and a great step forward toward our future.”

Kansas and Missouri received $100 million to expand broadband internet access through President Joe Biden’s Infrastructure and Jobs Act. Millions of dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act for Internet expansion projects were also set aside.