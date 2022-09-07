Joan Dorsey

Contributing columnist

I am not sure what most people do on Labor Day. But in my family it always meant small home projects. I thought of a couple to do, but just lounging around won out. Watching a little TV, enjoying the really mild weather. So Labor Day was non -labor day.

Those of us who are locals were treated to the sounds of jet engines again this year. The Thunderbirds made their entrance prior to the weekend’s air show. We were treated to practice runs and the beautiful sight of precision air maneuvers.

Growing up, jets were a staple of the sounds here in Gardner. They were always around and part of the soundtrack of our lives in the 60’s and 70’s. I still love the sound of jet engines. I don’t find it annoying or harsh. It sounded like safety back then and now.

I have heard, the Blue Angels might be back again next year. Let’s hope for blue skies and beautiful weather for next year’s air show.

I didn’t see any Monarch butterflies this year at the end of August. I know they do butterfly tagging up at KU in Lawrence. It is usually the end of

August. They track them on their way to winter in Mexico.

I was host to about 12 black swallowtail caterpillars this past two weeks. I intentionally planted parsley and dill for them. About half have gone for their final walkabout to find a place to turn into butterflies. I will plant more parsley next year. They love the wild carrot and Queen Anne’s lace that grows around here too. They seem to grow faster on the wild grown plants.

Football is in the air and fall will be in full swing before we know it.

Sit in the sun while you can. We will miss it during those gray days of winter.