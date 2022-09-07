Douglas Leavitt

The Trailblazers Men’s soccer was in action again Thursday. Both the JV & Varsity teams squared off against the Louisburg Wildcats yesterday evening. It was another well supported contest by spectators.

The Junior Varsity chalked up another victory scoring multiple goals to bring their record to 2-0. The Junior Varsity team won the contest 4-2. Led with two goals from Stephen Drabant, a goal each from Arden Sirithasack and Nathaniel Hallier and with assists from Jensen Honey, Zoe Lin, and Jake Davis. It was a great performance by the team and players. Coach Jerad Gorney said, “Our team played extremely creative and were able to control most of the match. It was fun to watch.” Inspiring words from Coach Gorney and a positive future for these young men and this team.

Next up was the Varsity team. They once again started the match with spirit and intensity which led them to a 2-0 lead in the first half. The second half the boys came out with a positive attitude and the will to play inspired soccer and stretched their lead to 3-0. The conclusion of the match saw the Trailblazers top the Wildcats with a 3-0 commanding win for their first win (of many) this season. The Trailblazers were led by two goals from Gil Brown and adding an assist to his stat sheet. Ashton Adrian also contributed a goal and an assist in toppling the Wildcats. Coach Derek Wilson said, “We continued to play fantastic possession soccer and creating good chances for ourselves. I’m proud of these young men.”

The GEHS Men’s Trailblazer soccer team will next be in action on Saturday, September 3rd versus the Olathe West Owls at 9:00am playing at the College Boulevard Activity Center in Olathe.