LAURA JANET (EDEMANN) McKAIG

Laura Janet (Edemann) McKaig died September 1, 2022 in Newton, KS. Services will be September 12, 2022 at 1 pm at the First Presbyterian Church, 138 E Shawnee St, Gardner with family greeting prior to and following the service. A private family interment will take place. The family requests memorials to the church, or to Gardner Historical Museum, 204 W Main St, Gardner, KS 66030. Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, KS (913) 856-7111. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com

She was born to Thomas Jefferson “Jeff” and Bertha Mae (Doss) Edemann at home in rural Brookfield, MO on April 29, 1926, where they lived until 1939. After a few moves, they eventually settled in Gardner, KS where Laura graduated from the High School in 1943. Laura married Donald “Babe” McKaig on September 4, 1945 in Olathe, KS and they lived in the Gardner-Olathe area their entire married life of 59 years. Babe preceded her in death in 2004.

Laura was also preceded in death by her parents, her three siblings: Wayne Edemann, Darlene Prier, and Norma Abbott and all of Babe’s siblings, plus all their spouses, and several nieces and nephews.

Their four children survive: William, and wife Becky, of Grandview, MO; Donna Anderson, and husband Jim, of Newton, KS; Susan McKaig of Manhattan, KS; and Patrick, and wife Suzanne, of Wichita, KS. Laura was proud of her six grandchildren & spouses and her seven great grandchildren. Nieces and nephews round out the family circle.