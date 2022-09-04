Lynne Hermansen

Edgerton is hosting their first “Meat Inferno” event October 7-8, 2022 with the Kansas Barbecue Society.

City Council passed allowing the sell of 3.2 percent beer for the event on Nelson Street between East Third Street and East Fourth Street between 5:30p.m. and 10:30p.m. on October 7.

Alcoholic liquor will be sold at 307 E. Nelson and can not be sold or dispensed in glass bottles or containers with only plastic, paper cups or cans allowed.

Brittany Paddock, Recreation Coordinator, said Friday would host the Kid’s Competition for two age groups 5 to 10 years of age and 11 to 15 years of age with donated meat and there will also be a fire performer, live cover band and food trucks. Saturday, she said will be the Master Series and include the Kids Science Show and Backyard Burger Competition.

Don Roberts, mayor, said it was a new event but BBQ events seem popular in the area.

“I encourage everyone to participate,”he said. “It’s an opportunity for local chefs young and old to make their first strike on the first year.”

Other news

-An amendment to the Residential Solid Waste Collection and Disposal Services Contract was approved. Gardner Disposal will remove the sludge disposal services section of the contract. A nominal increase in costs for removal of street sweeper debris will remain.

-A contract with Digital Erth Consulting for Sludge Removal Services for $585 per truckload was approved.

Clay Longanecker, council member, said how much was the other bid.

Dan Merkh, public works director, said $75 a ton and then at six tons it jumped up to $150 per ton.

-An update was given on the State of Kansas Hazard Mitigation Plan. No council action has been taken yet, Merkh said, but it gives them a seat at the table.

“It helps reduce the cost of disaster recovery,”he said. “It allows the county to participate in regional plans and Edgerton to work with the county. If we don’t participate through the county we are not eligible for help.”

The application for the city is due September 9 and will be brought back as a council action item.

Roberts said he thinks it is imperative.

“It could be about us, but also benefits all regionally,”he said.

-A 10 minute executive session was held with no action taken on contract negotiations.