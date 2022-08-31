Photo courtesy of Kansas Highway Patrol

Lynne Hermansen

[email protected]

For the first time their cruiser will be featured in the 2023 AAST’s “Best Looking Cruiser Calendar.”

The Kansas Highway Patrol Challenger will be featured for the month of September.

They thanked the public on social media for their votes, support and encouragement the last few weeks.

Purchasing the calendar supports the American Association of State Troopers Scholarship Fund.

Copies of the Best Cruiser Calendar and support for the AAST Scholarship Fund can be made by visiting www.statetroopers.org beginning October 1st.