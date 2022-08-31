ORDINANCE NO. 2116 SUMMARY On August 25, 2022, the City of Edgerton, Kansas approved Ordinance No. 2116 which amends Chapter XIV of the Municipal Code of the City of Edgerton to incorporate the 2022 Standard Traffic Ordinance. A complete copy of this ordinance is available at www.edgertonks.org or at Edgerton City Hall, 404 E. Nelson, Edgerton, Kansas 66021. This summary is certified by Lee Hendricks, City Attorney for the City of Edgerton, Kansas.