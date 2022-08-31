ORDINANCE NO. 2115 SUMMARY On August 25, 2022, the City of Edgerton, Kansas approved Ordinance No. 2115 which amends Chapter I, Article 9, Section 1-901 of the Municipal Code of the City of Edgerton to incorporate an updated records retention policy for the City of Edgerton. A complete copy of this ordinance is available at www.edgertonks.org or at Edgerton City Hall, 404 E. Nelson, Edgerton, Kansas 66021. This summary is certified by Lee Hendricks, City Attorney for the City of Edgerton, Kansas
