Kennedy Graham

Club reporter

Recently the Prairie Moon 4H Club from Spring Hill combined forces with the Gardner-based Prairie Star 4H Club for the betterment of Southern Johnson County. They held their monthly meetings in tandem while strategizing about how they could collaborate on an “in town” gardening project based on the Johnson County Fair Grounds. Both clubs also presented project talks in preparation for the Johnson County Fair. The fair was held at the Johnson County Fair Grounds in Gardner from July 31 through August 6, 2022. Members from both the Prairie Moon and the Prairie Star 4H Clubs sharing our projects with you there.

Sowing Seeds of Kindness

Each month the members of the Prairie Moon 4H Club combine their skills and talents to serve in their community. The recipients of this altruism during the month of March were some shut-in nursing home residents, both in the local KC area, and across the country. Numerous names and addresses of nursing home residents were collected by members of the 4H club and then the club members came together to create personalized greeting cards and write well-wishes. These one-of-a-kind customized greetings were then mailed out to their intended recipients in the middle of March in hopes of bringing a smile to the faces of these elderly inhabitants. I think that we can all agree that receiving unexpected “happy mail” is a smile-worthy blessing.