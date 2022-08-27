Staff photo by Lynne Hermansen

Mark Wiehn, aviation program manager for Garmin, was sworn in as the new city council member Monday August 15 after beating out five other candidates during the two round interview process. Wiehn takes Erik Van Potter’s seat that was recently vacated. Van Potter moved out of state. Wiehn’s term ends December 2023. Wiehn said he looks forward to the opportunity to serve and is excited to see the city grow. He said his focus is on roads, traffic flow, available and affordable housing, the school district, high speed Internet and family owned businesses.