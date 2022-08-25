Randolph “Randy” Leonard Morin, 76, Edgerton, Kansas passed away at his home on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Memorial service at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to Prairie Paws, Ottawa, Kansas or American Heart Association. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome

Randy was born in Havre, Montana on May 13, 1946 to Leonard Francis and Florence Louise (Doney) Morin. He grew up in Montana. After graduating from CMR high school in 1966, Randy earned a Bachelor of Arts in sociology at the University of Montana in 1976. He worked as a roofer for 17 years for Quality Roofing in Great Falls, Montana. Randy worked 22 years as a Furnace Operator at American Chemet, a copper recycling plant in Helena, Montana. On December 28, 1969, Randolph married Barbara Ann Burch in Havre, Montana. He was a member of Divine Mercy Catholic Church, Gardner, Kansas. Randy was a very talented Musician playing a variety of instruments, focusing on the guitar and violin He enjoyed writing poems and reading philosophy books. Randy was skilled at working on cars and remodeling homes. He lived in many places including Montana, Idaho, and Missouri before moving to Edgerton in 2015.

Randy was preceded in death by his parents and son-in-law Vinny Jacobson. He is survived by his wife of the home; children: Scott (Heather) Morin, Edgerton, Kansas, Jorgia (Jason) Meggison, Blair, Nebraska and Kristi Jacobson, Woodland Park, Colorado; nine grandchildren, Nation, Zavier, Navarre and Zen Morin; Jaycie and Jake Meggison; Dominic, Kayla, Dagr Jacobson, and one great grandchild Thayne Nation Morin.