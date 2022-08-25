Lynne Hermansen

[email protected]

Kansas Depart of Wildlife and Miami County EMS responded to a medical call at 1:58p.m. Sunday, August 21 at Hillsdale Lake.

The call said the victim, identified as 20-year-old Michael Allen Giesbrecht from Lane, Kansas was unresponsive at the small watercraft ramp next to the marina.

Giesbrecht had docked a jet ski at the dock while jet ski owner parked a vehicle and trailer. The jet ski had just been unloaded off the trailer into the water. The owner was unable to locate the victim.

Giesbrecht was found a short time later by another jet ski driver nearby and was face down in the water without a life preserver on about fifteen feet offShore. The Miami County sheriff’s office said the water was shallow at about five feet deep.

Bystanders attempted life saving measures. Emergency crews transported him to Olathe Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office said no foul play is suspected and an u deleting medical condition may have contributed to the victim’s death.

The investigation is ongoing.