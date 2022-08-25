LEFT: Cason Brown loved the opportunity to check out the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department and Gardner Police Department’s vehicles at the 21st New Life Community Church’s KidzFest Saturday, August 20. He was spending the day with his Dad Charles Brown and siblings MIDDLE: Tristan, Kane, Bryson and Colston Shireman enjoyed the opportunity to meet Kansas Chiefs’ Football mascot KC Wolff at the 21st New Life Community Church’s KidzFest Saturday, August 20th. RIGHT: Hannah and Reese Herschman, sisters, toured the Fire District 1’s fire truck Saturday, August 20 at the 21st KidzFest hosted by New Life Community Church.