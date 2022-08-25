New Life Community Church, 17935 S. Moonlight Road, celebrated their 21st KidzFest Saturday, August 20. The family friendly event had rides, bouncy houses, face painting, local food trucks, photo opportunities with locals to KC professional sports teams’ mascots and much more. Staff photos by Lynne Hermansen
LEFT: Cason Brown loved the opportunity to check out the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department and Gardner Police Department’s vehicles at the 21st New Life Community Church’s KidzFest Saturday, August 20. He was spending the day with his Dad Charles Brown and siblings MIDDLE: Tristan, Kane, Bryson and Colston Shireman enjoyed the opportunity to meet Kansas Chiefs’ Football mascot KC Wolff at the 21st New Life Community Church’s KidzFest Saturday, August 20th. RIGHT: Hannah and Reese Herschman, sisters, toured the Fire District 1’s fire truck Saturday, August 20 at the 21st KidzFest hosted by New Life Community Church.
LEFT: Kansas City Royals Baseball mascot Sluggerrr, Johnson County Sheriff’s Department K-9 and Sporting KC Soccer Mascot Blue hung out with families at New Life Community Church’s 21st KidzFest, Saturday, August 20. RIGHT: Kensley Sleeper and Toby Shirley helped direct pedestrian traffic across Moonlight Street for the 21st New Life Community Church’s KidzFest, Saturday, August 20. Sleeper said she was looking forward to enjoying the rides and food trucks after her shift was over.