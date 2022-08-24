CITY OF EDGERTON, KANSAS

NOTICE OF HEARING FOR REZONING

Case No.: ZA2022-02

Notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission of the City of Edgerton, Kansas, will hold a Public Hearing at their regular scheduled meeting on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at the Edgerton City Hall, 404 E. Nelson Street, Edgerton, Kansas at 7:00 p.m. at which time and place the public may be heard in regards to the Rezoning application of the following described real property situated in the City of Edgerton, Johnson County, Kansas to wit:

Shawn Faruqi, property owner, requests approval for Rezoning of approximately 5.6 acres of real property generally located along 8th Street/Edgerton Road, north of Meriwood Lane and south of Nelson Street, containing Tax Property ID BP50000000 0024C, as noted and described:

A Tract of land being located in the west 370 feet of the North 660 feet of Lot 24 in County Clerks Subdivision of the Northwest Quarter of Section 7, Township 15 South, Range 22 East of the 6th P.M. in the City of Edgerton, Johnson County, Kansas.

Dated this 24th day of August, 2022.

John Daley, Chairperson

Edgerton Planning Commission

City of Edgerton, P.O. Box 255, 404 E. Nelson St., Edgerton, KS 66021