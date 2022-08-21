Photo courtesy of Elevate Edgerton!

ElevateEdgerton! in partnership with NorthPoint Development recently held a food drive at Logistics Park Kansas City (LPKC) to benefit the Edgerton Community Food Pantry.

LPKC companies Hostess, Pepsi, Horizon Global Edgerton, Hopkins Manufacturing Corporation, PAE, Beyond Warehousing, and ElevateEdgerton! partners NorthPoint Development and SMH Consultants brought in five carloads and two full pallets of grocery essentials. All the food will stay local to support families in need.

“The food pantry is a great community asset, and we want to do our part to support our local families,” James Oltman, Elevate Edgerton! President, saod. “We know money can get tight, especially during back-to-school time. When you combine that with rising grocery bills, this was the perfect time to do a food drive. We appreciate all the support from the great companies at LPKC!”

The Edgerton Community Food Pantry is available to anyone in USD 231 Gardner Edgerton school district. Distribution is held on the third Saturday of every month at the food pantry on the corner of 4th and Hulett Streets.