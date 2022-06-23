Jeraldine “Jerry” Evelyn Webb, 84,Wellsville, Kansas passed away Monday, June 20, 2022 at

Baldwin Health Care and Rehab, Baldwin City, Kansas.

Jerry was born January 17, 1938 to James Omar and Wilamina (Hood) Neal. She graduated from

Gardner High School. Jerry served in the United States Women’s Army Corp. She loved to

garden. Jerry used her skills to dye and spin fabric, using the finished fabric for sewing projects.

Horses were a passion with Jerry and she enjoyed her carriage rides for others. She was a

lifelong area resident.

Jerry was preceded in death by her parents; son Jerald James Webb; brother James Neal and a

grandson. She is survived by her sons Ronald Leon Neal, Wellsville, Kansas and Dale Allen Webb

and wife Shelley, Baldwin City, Kansas; granddaughters: Amanda, Amber, Hannah and Abigail

and three great-grandchildren

Graveside service will be 10:00 a.m.

Monday, June 27, 2022 at Prairie Center Cemetery. Condolences may be left at

