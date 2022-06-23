The Gardner VFW along with the Daughters of the American Revolutionwill be having a Flag Retirement Ceremony on Saturday June25th at 1pm. It will be held at Veterans Memorial Park at Center street and Pawnee Gardner Kansas. If you have any Flags that need retired please contact the Gardner VFW or Viola at 913-709-0390 Everyone is welcome to attend the Flag Retirement Ceremony
About The Author
Related Posts
City staff recommends 4.5 percent increase in court fees
December 5, 2015
Edgerton council annexes intermodal land
March 31, 2010
City vacates alley for funeral home
August 10, 2012
Land development workshop set for Oct. 20
October 10, 2015