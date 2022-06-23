Rick Nichols

Special to The Gardner News

Science, skill and the ever-present possibility of public service all will be on display at Ensor Park and Museum in south Olathe this weekend when members of the Santa Fe Trail Amateur Radio Club participate in Field Day 2022.

Open to the public, this 24-hour event at 18995 W. 183rd Street will be getting underway at 1 p.m. Saturday with a coordinated effort to begin making contact with other amateur radio operators, or “hams,” in the United States and elsewhere using the SFTARC call sign of KS0KS.

Some members of the club will be operating from stations that will enable them to simply talk to other “hams” over great distances, while others will operate from a station where information is exchanged through a continuous wave of sound, or Morse code.

”Amateur Radio Field Day provides two opportunities in one weekend,” Jim Andera of Gardner, K0NK, a member of the club, observed recently. “For amateur radio operators, it is an opportunity to practice radio communications techniques that can be utilized when other communications systems are out of service. Such a loss of normal communications could easily occur in the aftermath of a tornado or similar disaster. For the general public, it is an opportunity to observe how amateur radio operators can communicate over hundreds and thousands of miles, independent of the normal communications and power-distribution infrastructure.”

Andera went on to say people are “certainly invited” to visit the club’s Field Day operation and can even “try their hand at talking over the radio” by way of the Get On The Air station.

An annual exercise, Field Day is organized by the American Radio Relay League.

For more information about Field Day, visit www.arrl.org.

For more information about the Santa Fe Trail Amateur Radio Club, visit www.sftarc.org.

For more information about Ensor Park and Museum, visit www.ensorparkandmuseum.org.