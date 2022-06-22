CITY OF EDGERTON, KANSAS

NOTICE OF HEARING FOR REZONING AND PLANNED UNIT DEVELOPMENT

Case Nos.: RZ2022-01 and PUD2022-01

Notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission of the City of Edgerton, Kansas, will hold a Public Hearing at their regular scheduled meeting on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at the Edgerton City Hall, 404 E. Nelson Street, Edgerton, Kansas at 7:00 p.m. at which time and place the public may be heard in regards to the Rezoning and Planned Unit Development Conceptual Plan of the following described real property situated in the City of Edgerton, Johnson County, Kansas to wit:

Rausch Coleman Homes, represented by Jesse Fulcher, requests approval for Rezoning and a Planned Unit Development Conceptual Plan of the real property located southwest of the intersection of Braun/207th Street and 8th Street/Edgerton Road:

All that part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 13, Township 15, Range 21, Johnson County, Kansas, more particularly described as follows:

Beginning at a point on the East line of said Northeast ¼ of said Section 13 and 376.40 feet South of the Northeast corner thereof; thence West a distance of 35.00 feet; thence South parallel to the East line of said Northeast ¼ a distance of 200 feet; thence East a distance of 35.00 feet; thence North along the East line of said Northeast ¼ a distance of 200.00 feet to the point of beginning, all subject to that part thereof dedicated for existing public road right-of-way containing 0.161 acres, including 0.092 acres, more or less, of existing public road right-of-way and 0.069 acres, more or less, of new right-of-way.

Dated this 22nd day of June, 2022.

John Daley, Chairperson

Edgerton Planning Commission

City of Edgerton, P.O. Box 255, 404 E. Nelson St., Edgerton, KS 66021