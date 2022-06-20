Lynne Hermansen

Ryan Keith Ashlock, 23, pled guilty Tuesday, June 14 in federal court to entering and remaining in a restricted building for the January 6 incident at the U.S. Capitol.

Ashlock is a member of a Kansas City Proud Boys group and was charged with a misdemeanor.

Prosecutors said he conspired to breach the U.S. Capitol.

The hearing was held through a video conference in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

“Are you entering this plea of guilty because you are, in fact, guilty?” U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly said.

“Yes, your honor,” Ashlock said.

The government dropped other charges including felonies for conspiracy and civil disorder as part of his plea agreement.

Ashlock’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Nov. 10. He faces a maximum sentence of one year imprisonment, a $100,000 fine and one year of supervised release. He also is required to pay $500 in restitution for damage to the Capitol building and to cooperate with authorities in the investigation.

Ashlock is the fourth of eight Kansas defendants to plead guilty in connection with the Capitol event. He was indicted by a federal grand jury last year along with three other Kansas City-area Proud Boys. The indictment alleged that the Proud Boys “planned with each other, and with others known and unknown, to forcibly enter the Capitol on January 6, 2021, and to stop, delay, and hinder the Congressional proceeding occurring that day.”

Ashlock spoke to federal authorities at his workplace in Westwood on Feb. 11, 2021. He said he drove to Washington, D.C., with some members of a Kansas City Proud Boys group, lodged with some of them and coordinated their efforts to march on the Capitol on Jan. 6.

He told federal authorities that his actions were not criminal.

According to documents Ashlock was seen in photographs and videos wearing tactical gear, including a vest, goggles, knee pads, a respirator and gloves. Records state he had fluorescent orange tape on his clothing and engaged Capitol Police officers at barricades and pushed on the barriers until officers were able to repel him by using pepper spray. Documents said a review of video footage did not show him inside the building. Ashlock said during his Feb. 11 hearing that he had become separated from the others outside the Capitol at some point, and that after being pepper sprayed by police he decided to leave the grounds.