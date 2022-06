Staff photos by Lynne Hermansen

Arsya Hibachi Grill and Sushi Food truck opened in Gardner Wednesday, June 1. They received a good sized crowd from 11a.m. to 8p.m. Originally from Parsons, Kansas and known there as Java Hibachi they have their second truck in the concrete lot at 312 W. Main Street. They offer appetizers, entrees, bento boxes, regular sushi rolls, deep fried sushi rolls and specialty sushi rolls. They also have a roll known as the Gardner Roll.