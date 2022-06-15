[**To be published Wednesday June 15, 2022 in The Gardner News**]

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Public notice is hereby given that the City of Olathe, Kansas will hold a public hearing in the City Hall council chambers at 100 East Santa Fe, in Olathe, Kansas, on Monday, June 27, 2022, commencing at 10:00 a.m., regarding the proposed issuance by the City of its health facilities revenue bonds in one or more series in the maximum aggregate principal amount of approximately $70 million, as part of a plan of finance for the purposes of (1) paying for all or a portion of the costs related to the acquisition, construction, improvement, extension, repair, equipping and furnishing of certain health facilities and related facilities, including without limitation, hospital, pavilion and medical office building and miscellaneous capital improvements projects at the Olathe Medical Park campus (including Southpark Medical Plaza) (approximately $20 million) (collectively, the “Projects”) for the benefit of Olathe Medical Center, Inc. (the “Corporation”) and its affiliates, (2) refunding all or any portion (approximately $50 million) of the Series 2012A, 2014A and 2014B Bonds (the “Refunded Bonds”) previously issued by the City for the benefit of the Corporation and its affiliates, and (3) paying certain costs of issuance. The locations for the Projects and the facilities relating to the Refunded Bonds include the following (in certain cases such locations consisting of campuses which have multiple addresses): (i) Olathe Medical Park campus, the principal address for which is 20333 West 151st Street, Olathe, Kansas, and which campus includes facilities along, adjacent to, near, or approximately bounded by: 151st Street to the north, Lone Elm Road to the west, and Interstate 35 to the east and south, and (ii) Olathe Health Family Medicine – College Point, the principal address for which is 23450 College Blvd. Olathe, Kansas. At the Corporation’s discretion, up to the entire maximum principal amount of the bonds may be allocated to any of the above described purposes and the Corporation may apply equity or other available funds in addition to proceeds of the bonds.

The hearing will be open to the public. All interested persons may attend the hearing and will have an opportunity to express their views with respect to the issuance of the bonds and the facilities financed or refinanced pursuant to the plan of finance for the bonds. Written comments may also be submitted to the undersigned prior to the hearing.

Dated: June 15, 2022

City Clerk of the City of Olathe, Kansas

100 East Santa Fe, PO Box 768

Olathe, Kansas 66051-0768