ORDINANCE NO. 2110 SUMMARY On June 9, 2022, the City of Edgerton, Kansas approved Ordinance No. 2110 which annexed certain property into the City of Edgerton by consent. A complete copy of this ordinance is available at www.edgertonks.org or at Edgerton City Hall, 404 E. Nelson, Edgerton, Kansas 66021. This summary is certified by Lee Hendricks, City Attorney for the City of Edgerton, Kansas.
