Pam Lowe

Contributing columnist

Show me a town with a well-groomed and maintained cemetery and I’ll show you a town that takes pride in its history and people. A sea of colorful flowers adorning graves all across the Corning Cemetery in my hometown last Sunday afternoon prior to Memorial Day was visible proof that people care about it and more importantly their loved ones buried there. People spend money and time on decorating graves throughout the year. As some would say around these parts, “And flowers ain’t cheap!” Some families purchase their flowers and create their own arrangements and saddles. Others buy premade arrangements or bouquets of flowers.

Our cemeteries are important. So much so that small communities spend time and money to host picnics to support rural cemeteries. There is a cost to manicuring a graveyard. I’ve spent many hours in our local cemetery over the past few years documenting graves for genealogy purposes for others. I’ve learned a great deal about the history of our town. We all owe a debt of gratitude to our ancestors and founders that lived, loved, worked, and strived to make our cities and towns home. Each person buried there had a life story, some long, some too short. Many fought wars to provide the freedoms we have today. They deserve respect.

The tradition of decorating and visiting family burial plots is ingrained in our southern culture (Arkansas). One could say it’s a ritual. At least it was, like many traditions, if we don’t teach and model for our young people, these activities will be lost. There’s a local woman in town that brings her five grandchildren to the cemetery with soap, water, brushes, and tools in tow to take care of their ancestors’ graves every year over the Memorial Day weekend. I have no doubt that their family will not have to worry about who will adorn their graves or maintain them in the future because those children are being taught of its importance. And just as significant, they will know the family stories and history. I was taught the same lesson as a child, and I cherish those memories now. I can still hear my Grandma Harpole regaling us with stories as we approached the graves of family, old neighbors and even people in town. I learned a great deal about my family history and our town through those cemetery visits. We shouldn’t ever forget that our elder generations are walking history books. And for those few moments as my grandma talked about the family and people she knew, they were brought back to life.

If you want to know what is important to people observe what they spend their time and money on. It’s the same way with towns and counties. The truth is rural cemeteries can tend to fall into disrepair. Often times, there are old headstones that have fallen or need to be cleaned because no one is alive in the family to tend to them. It takes people who care in a community to ensure that the local cemeteries are places of honor and respect for the deceased.

Through the history of Corning, residents revered and took care of their cemetery. In 1874, the Courier reported, “Citizens of Corning are urged to attend the graveyard clean up next Monday. Bring hoes and rakes, spades and utensils. The graveyard is a disgrace to the town.” Citizens took it upon themselves to show up to the graveyard with tools to clean it. People will always do what’s important to them.

It is my belief that the heart of a community can be gauged by how its people respect and honor all citizens from our young, to the elderly and yes, our ancestors. Like most cemeteries, the memories of hundreds of people for nearly a century and a half lie in the Corning Cemetery. Their lives, their expectations, their hopes and dreams and most importantly to the living, their absence, are all buried there. They had lived. It seems to me if our lives are to have any depth, their lives deserve to be venerated.

Pam Lowe is the newspaper editor of the Clay County Courier in Corning, Arkansas. She is a former educator serving for 20 years as an elementary teacher and Curriculum and Instructional Facilitator. Her passion for learning and teaching has transformed into informing readers of local news while promoting the community and serving as watchdog for the Clay County population. [email protected]