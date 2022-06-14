Joan Dorsey

Contributing columnist

Summer is here. A/c has been on a couple of times. Weather watches on the TV. Kids riding bikes, playing ball, staying outside till all the light has gone from the sky.

Summer is such a great time to go someplace. Somewhere you know or a place you don’t know.

I have a friend who is traveling right now. She is on the trip of a lifetime. She went to Ireland. I am enjoying every single one of the photo’s she posts to Facebook.

I love to see the castles and beautiful rolling green hills and fields.

That is the funny thing about traveling away from home. Every morning is a new chance at seeing amazing things.

Every corner you turn brings sight and sounds and wonderful smells. It makes you feel excited and euphoric.

Walking on a cobblestone street and seeing buildings that are older than our whole country amaze me.

I know we are just a “fly over” state here in the middle of the country. I have chatted with more than one person on an airplane who had no clue where Kansas was located. The common response was is it a rectangular one on the middle of the country. As a matter of fact it is!

What I am getting at is this. If you can’t go anywhere this summer don’t be sad. Revel in the things right before your eyes. A rustic barn whether in Ireland or in Kansas is a thing of beauty. Weathered wood is very photogenic and the craftsman ship of its building is a thing to be admired. A beautifully planted front yard can be enjoyed in Kansas as well as San Diego or Florida. Deep blue skies are to be appreciated here as well as there when clouds go skittering by.

Nothing beats getting away from your own nest for relaxing and recharging your batteries. Sometimes it just doesn’t happen for many reasons.

So take a look around you. We have lakes within miles of us. We have green rolling fields full of beautiful grazing cows. We have great old buildings with enough history to be interesting. There are flowers of every color and clouds shaped like ducks to be seen. My weathered wooden fence may be a photo op for someone from out of town. So I may not travel this summer but I will try to look at these things as if they were a new and unexpected treasure in my own hometown.

So this, stated by that little girl from Kansas in a movie so long ago, may be my thought for this summer.

“If I ever go looking for my heart’s desire again, I won’t look any further than my own back yard. Because if it isn’t there, I never really lost it to begin with.” L. Frank Baum, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.