Declan Williams learns firsthand about Tarantulas. Photo courtesy of Katie Williams

Edgerton Community Hall hosted the first of a series of three events for Animal Wonders on Wednesday, June 1.

Children learn about different mammals, reptiles, insects and birds. The June event included the insect, arachnids and bugs. The other two events will be July 1 and August 1 with July’s event featuring reptiles.

Animal Wonders is a non-profit conservation program from Holden, Missouri. They said they feel it is important children get to see the animals and species in person that coincide with their program presentations.

You can pre-register at edgerton.recdesk.com or by calling City Hall at 913.893.6231.