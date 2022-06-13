Lynne Hermansen

Matt Wolff, finance director, presented the 2023 and 2024 city budgets Monday, June 6.

Wolff outlined the increased budgets for the Gardner Cemetery Association request, operating budget, personnel, infrastructure and economic development.

The cemetery had requested $39,502 for 2023, up from this year’s $37,180, he said. The higher amount was for increased costs of grounds maintenance.

Wolff said there were new positions for IT, Parks and Rec, Asset Management and Utilities that were needed. A new police clerk for 2023 at $36,600 a year is being looked at along with a new 2024 police officer at $56,300 a year.

The vehicle and equipment fund doesn’t include electric, Wolff said, and they would like to have a balance of $150,000 for future years increased costs and plan replacements.

Mark Baldwin, board president, said he wanted to know how the numbers were calculated to make sure the city has enough for the Utility Department Equipment and were they based off the last three typical years.

Kellen Headlee, public works director, said the intention was to cover if larger vehicles go down.

“We would have enough reserve to get by in between,” he said. “Has a vehicle reached the end of its life and can we gain capital from it.”

Baldwin said what was the criteria for taking the worst vehicle off.

Headlee said the idea for the reserve was to have the funds for when they need to fully replace a vehicle not just repair one.

Wolff said a new trailer jetter and spare lift station pumps would be needed for Wastewater, Electric Infrastructure testing and the cost and phasing of the 167th Street Corridor for $300,000 to $450,000.

The IT Replacement program will be $39,000 each year, he said.

Steve Shute, council vice-president, said what was the scope of the IT replacement program—was it going to be phased in, partial or fully replaced.

“The cost seems a little high,” he said.

Charles Smith, IT manager, said they had the same systems in place that had been installed in 2015 and they need all the three servers replaced but not at the same time along with a new firewall.

Shute said it sounded like they were playing catch-up and he understood why the $39,000 per year was needed.

Wolff said $900,000 was budgeted for 2023 and 2024 for the electric meters and materials.

Shute said were the new meter positions driven because the city had put in the new smart meters.

Wolff said the city had phased out two positions when they put in the smart meters.

“We realized it would be good to have close working relationships and cross-training between departments to avoid adding staff,” he said.

Baldwin said were the utility costs based off transformers the city was using, rolls of copper etc.

Gonz Garcia, utilities director, said they were expecting $300,000 per unit the next few years that was needed in stock based off new development in the city.

Wolff said the 2023-2024 Parks Facility Maintenance Program would be $700,000 to fix shelters, replace trash cans and make other improvements.

Shute said was there a supplement in the budget for it.

Wolff said the program was different than the CIP Accessible Parks project.

“We validated the condition of the parks and need to improve the public spaces,” he said.

Shute said he was wondering if the budgeted money for the program was too low because the parks are in crucial disrepair.

Baldwin said it felt like the program fit more in the CIP.

Wolff said multiple improvements were needed through out the parks.

The city also reviewed wastewater and electric rates and system development fees and would move the meter services to the Utilities Department from the Finance Department, Wolff said.

“The move will address labor shortages through better coordination and cross training,” he said. “The Meter position will be split into Meter Tech 1 and II based on years of experience.”

Baldwin said he wanted to know where the city was at for backflow certification for the Meter Tech II position.

Garcia said he would recommend they do away with the residential and stay with commercial and July 1 was the deadline.

If a customer doesn’t comply their water will be shut off with a $75 penalty and another $15 fee to turn the water back on, he said.

Baldwin said he suggested taking the City-Wide Cleanup out of the budget as there had been a big kerfuffle this year over the program.

“It is not working well,” he said.

Headlee said they had picked up 84 tons which was less than last year.

“It was not as effective,” he said.

Kacy Deaton, council member, said residents were limited on what items they could have picked up.

“I don’t hate the idea,” she said. “Make it clear to citizens. 84 tons is not that much.”

Tory Roberts, council member, said she thought the City-Wide Cleanup was a good service the city provides.

“I think we can keep it in the budget,” she said.

Jim Pruetting, city manager, said he thought the new service underestimated how much they would need to pick up which caused a lot of coordination problems.

Todd Winters, mayor, said he had also been contacted by Gardner-Edgerton High School’s Project Grad asking for an increase in donations due to an estimated increased enrollment.

Baldwin said he loved Project Grad but it wasn’t the city’s responsibility to take care of graduating Seniors.

“This is a want not a need,” he said. “I don’t see government as a donation center. I would remove it from the budget.”

Roberts said she wanted to know what they were donating and for what purpose.

“I think we need to keep it,” she said. “It is a community event and it creates good relationships.”

Baldwin said he thought the school district should take on the full cost.

Shute said it costs $20,000 to $30,000 every year for Project Grad.

“It is money well spent to keeping our kids out of trouble,” he said.

Erik Van Potter, council member, said he agreed with Baldwin and it was setting bad precedent.

“What point do you draw the line,” he said.