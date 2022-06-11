Lynne Hermansen

City council approved the appointment of Adam Draskovich for the planning commission seat vacated by Deb Lebbaken at the Thursday, May 26 meeting.

The term ends September 2022.

The item was removed from the Consent Agenda for the unanimous vote to take place. An official swear in will take place at the next planning commission meeting on June 14.

Draskovich said he wasn’t much for speeches but had lived in the community for 12 years and loved living in Edgerton with its mix of rural life and expansion.

“Mine as well give it a shot and improve things,” he said.

Don Roberts, mayor, said Draskovich had a passion for Edgerton.

“Adam is a guy who thinks on his own and cares about the community,” he said.

Public Comments

Sue Pierce, resident, presented Council with photos of a flooding issue her housing was experiencing at Martin Street.

Pierce said the runoff from recent rains had made things worse and goes into her property and pools up by the fire hydrant and has created a three foot hole. They have placed sandbags at the hole and water is running into the house.

“It is a sink hole,” she said.

Pierce said the neighbor’s soil erodes into her yard and asked the city to put silt fences up to stop the erosion from going onto the driveway.

“It is an ongoing problem I have asked help for for 20 years,” she said. “Consider some of the neighborhoods.”

Roberts said they needed to have a conversation with staff.

Pierce said her neighbor’s house has been under construction for the past six years and it is exacerbating the flooding problem.

“His lawn is so tall next door a snake got caught up in the sod,” she said.

Other news

Three planning commission ordinance amendments that coincide with each other were approved. The amended sections were for Articles 9, 10 and 13. Planning Commission requested they receive their packet four days earlier than the Friday before their Tuesday night meetings to be able to have more time for review.

Katy Crow, development services director, said the articles dictate the submission timeline for development applications based on publishing the packet the Friday before the Tuesday meetings and needed to be changed to accommodate the new full week ahead schedule.

McAnany Construction was approved as the company to oversee the construction of Nelson Street from East 3rd Street to West 8th St including West 5th Street and West Martin Street.

Dan Merkh, public works director, said $202,300 in funds was for the Nelson Cars Street Project part and $76,989 for the 2022 Streets Preservation Project.

Josh Lewis, council member, said was there going to be reduction of services and how did gutters and curbs fit into the project.

Merkh said there is degradation in the curbs and compiled footage showed they needed replaced.

“We can do half to 40 percent,” he said. “But we are focusing more on higher failed sections and will handle some in house.”

Merkh said they would connect some drive approaches and make sure they were connected soundly while just replacing street sections.

McAnany has done UBAS projects for the city in the past.

Merkh read the annual review of water emergency and water conservation plans.

He said the staff only had a few minor revisions to the plans that included updating the gallons per year the City is allocated with their Hillsdale Area Water Cooperative, updating the education section of the Conservation Plan to include a link to the Army Corps of Engineers website and removing language that indicates the City supplies water to industrial high-volume customers.

The verification of council review would be submitted to the Kansas Water office.

Beth Linn, city administrator, said she had information to share that they had been contacted by Douglas County.

“Residents have petitioned to be incorporated similar to Miami County,” she said. “Part of their public notice is asking if we wanted to provide public comment.”

Roberts said they would submit the same letter they had previously sent to Miami County last year about residents wanting to form Golden, Kansas in hopes they could stop expansion of Logistics Park.

“It is up to Douglas County,” he said. “I guess it has to do with the solar farms but I don’t see it as Edgerton’s fight but the county’s. It is not our fault.”

Clay Longanecker, council member, said he too assumed it was about residents trying to stop Johnson County from putting in solar farms next to their residences in the rural parts of Edgerton.

Josie Stambaugh, council member, said she wanted to read through everything first.

Roberts said once again he felt it wasn’t Edgerton’s fight.

Lewis said he needed a little more time to digest it.

Lee Hendricks, city attorney, said it wasn’t their opinion about solar and he strongly advised against releasing their opinion.

“You can just tweak the Miami County letter, but I don’t believe it is our fight, and I don’t think we should send an opinion letter,” he said.

Roberts said it wasn’t up to him if they wanted a new city.

Stambaugh said personally she wanted to know their end game.

“It is between the residents and the county,” Roberts said.

Douglas County will hold a public hearing for the creation and incorporation of Clearfield, Kansas on Wednesday, June 15.