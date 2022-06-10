Lynne Hermansen

Council members approved preliminary budget requests from seven organizations for next year at the Thursday, May 26 meeting.

The formal vote for the budget requests to be added to the 2023 city budget will be in September.

Andrea Kleinsorge, project grad representative, said the city had been generous in the past with $3,000 in donations but they were asking for $5,000 this year because of inflation and an expectation of 100 more seniors for the school year.

“I am a huge supporter,” Don Roberts, mayor, said. “The program has saved lives and I appreciate all you do.”

Jim Dean, representative for the Robert Cook Memorial Votech Scholarship, said Robert Cook was a local auto mechanic who died a year after his retirement and the scholarship supports kids pursuing employment in trades. They gave away three scholarships for $1,000 each in 2018 and four last year. They hope to give one to an Edgerton student for the next year.

“We hope to grow this program and attract kids on the fence wanting to go to school,” he said. “There is a big need that is not fulfilled.”

Roberts said it was a great thing for students, there is a huge demand for VoTech skills especially locally and it was a tremendous opportunity.

Josh Lewis, council member, said he would like the city to fund scholarships for two residents for a total of $2,000.

“It’s something to be proud we are doing,” he said. “We need more skilled trade.”

John Daly, representative for Frontier Days, said they were requesting $3500 for the two day festival held Friday June 17 and Saturday June 18.

The festival was now having its first chili cook-off and bringing back Western style theater shows.

Joanne Haworth, representative for Johnson County Utility Assistance, requested $1500.

The demand for utility assistance has grown but become more complex after the last couple years of Covid, she said.

Haworth said contributing factors to increased demand were family situations are more difficult, bills are too high, people are unable to work, unemployment and rising housing costs.

Edgerton pledged $2,000 in 2021, she said, but they only helped six households who had applied. Electric bills were the primary request.

“Edgerton is a very proud community,” Beth Linn, city manager, said. “We do try to put the service information out there.”

Clay Longanecker, council member, said how did the service support those in the unincorporated areas.

Haworth said they don’t see a lot of requests from residents in those areas but do try to find the resources.

Julie Brewer, representative for United Community Services, said she presented to council members a few times a year and wanted to thank them for their ongoing partnership of the last ten years.

UCS is a pooled fund that helps process requests for poverty services.

Brewer said 27 percent of Edgerton meets the poverty threshold which is a family of three living on a $43,000 a year income and less.

Last year more than 158,000 units of service went to more than 44,000 residents, she said.

The request for another year at the same $2500 contribution was approved.

Lesley Rigney, representative for Miami Conservation District, said it was the seventh year for the Hillsdale Watershed Restoration Grant and Edgerton had been one of five cities the last six years to contribute matching funds.

This year they were requesting $5,000 she said.

“The lake is impaired with too many nutrients and it is taking in more than it can process,” Rigney said. “Our goals are to reduce nutrient levels in the lake and improve function of all landscapes.”

Longanecker said how did the intermodal still play into issues with the watershed.

Rigney said it was still a hot topic.

“We want to help everyone do a better job with water treatment,” she said.

Linn said they had recently hosted the Kansas Department of Health and Education and were excited to have more conversations with them.

“We are getting Gardner and Springhill together,” she said. “What does development look like in the watershed.”

Longanecker said he would like to hold off on a funding decision until he had more information.

Roberts said how could Rigney inform the loading rates of the nutrients.

Rigney said they use models, but don’t have conclusive results.

“We do not see it coming off the impaired list any time soon,” she said.

Longanecker said had they seen any reduction.

The process is complicated and tricky, Rigney said. But they had seen a huge change in the fields from recent huge rains.

Longanecker said did other lakes become delisted, he wasn’t sure they were helping Hillsdale Lake at all and where was the money going for the project.

Rigney said most of the time only rivers and streams improve.

“Lakes over time have slow input and impacts from algae blooms,” she said.

Rigney said the funds are highly leveraged through educational programs, cost share for residents, rain gardens and more.

James Oltman, president for ElevateEdgerton!, said he was requesting the same $55,000 as the last four years.

The organization promotes and facilitates organized growth for Edgerton, he said, and they had brought in $90 million of commercial development.

For 2023 they were planning to continue economic development services for housing, retail, commercial, workforce and representing the City, Oltman said.

Josie Stambaugh, council member, said was Oltman going to be more open about how the $55,000 is spent.

Oltman said it had been all broken down in a list he had given the City.

Stambaugh said she remembered they had spent four months trying to get residential development to no avail.

Oltman said there was a host of unique challenges.

“Some are out of our control,” he said. “Land sales and what trying to raise awareness in a viable market.”

Oltman said projects take time and some take longer than others but they were cautiously optimistic.

“We are starting to see some fruits of our work,” he said.

Roberts said there are challenges and it takes time to find the right developer for projects.

Stambaugh said she would just like more clarity going forward.

Lewis said they were starting to see commercial development for Edgerton so it was just a matter of time before they saw residential development.

“A good chunk of it is because of what ElevateEdgerton! is doing,” he said. “The money is more tangible.”