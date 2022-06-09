Lauren Marie Hauser 28 of Edgerton Kan passed away and was called home to join her brother Nicholas while on vacation in Hood River Oregon on March 31st 2022.

Lauren was born May 31st 1993 in Kansas City, Mo. to Kathleen (Martin) Anderson, and went on to graduate from Gardner Edgerton High school in 2011. Lauren had worked many jobs through college to pay her own way through the years to graduate from Kansas State University in 2017, with a degree in Bachelor of Science in Hospitality Management. She persevered during college with no car and having to walk and ride bicycles to class and work, until 2017 when she finally got her own car.

Lauren continued to locate careers to keep pushing herself up the ladder of progress, and last worked as an insurance agent for Mylo, A Lockton Company.

Lauren had a happy heart with the brightest smile that could light up the darkest of night, and a laugh that would carry through all the forested hills. Laurens personality was infectious and admired by others near and far, young and old alike. Anyone whom Lauren has greeted in life, those particular individuals had been greeted by a best friend.

Lauren found love in volunteering her time to participate with a group called ReKinection that gave her an outlet to express herself by performing interpretive dance with fire and art, while building a consciousness channel between mind, body and spirit. She was very eager in finding her inner soul’s true purpose, and what it signified to others along with the world around her

Lauren really cherished the outdoors with all the gifts of beauty that the earth had given her to appreciate. Lauren enjoyed going on nature hikes, camping, and would consistently blaze her own trail even when there was no path to follow. She will be forever missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her.

Lauren is preceded in death by her Brother Nicholas Wayne Hauser.

Lauren is survived by her mother Kathleen and Jonathan Anderson of Edgerton Kan; sister Savanna Rae Anderson of Gardner, brother Jimmy Krsnich, Boyfriend of 10 years Michael Rodriguez. Six uncles Chris, Mike, Tom, Joe (Sarah), Pat (Susan), and Tim Martin. One aunt Mary Rigdon (Chris); Paternal grandparents, Charles Joseph and Elizabeth Marie Martin. 9 cousins that Lauren loved and adored, Drew Martin; Maddy, Jack, Meghan Rigdon; Gabe and Laney Martin, Emma, Elise, and Emelia Martin.

. Visitation will be 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm Friday, June 17th, 2022, the Eulogy will start at 6:30 pm, followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 7:00 pm at Divine Mercy Catholic Church. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com