Gardner-Edgerton High School group Young Coalition for Activists held a solemn candlelight vigil at Cornerstone Park Saturday June 4 at 9 p.m. to pay respect to the 21 lives lost at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Larissa Briscoe, student, and her older brother JJ Briscoe led with thoughts about their broken hearts and frustration that these events continue to happen and nothing has changed since the Sandy Hook school shooting. JJ Briscoe said it wasn’t right that they are known as the “Lockdown Generation, that these are events are not normal in other countries and they needed to make their voices heard through voting. Larissa Briscoe said kids worry about when their parents get old and die but more parents are losing their kids to violence when they shouldn’t have to have these worries. All names of the victims were read, Larissa Briscoe shared a story about one of the Uvalde victims and the vigil ended with a minute of silence acknowledging the tragic event and the lives lost. Photo courtesy of Larissa Briscoe, GEHS student