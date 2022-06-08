CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS

NOTICE OF HEARING ON REZONING

RZ22-0007

NOTICE is hereby given that the PLANNING COMMISSION OF THE CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS, will hold a Public Hearing at its regular meeting in the Council Chamber of City Hall, 100 E. Santa Fe, Olathe, Kansas, on the 11th day of July 2022, at 7:00 PM, at which time and place you may be heard in regard to the zoning amendment.

This public hearing is being held in regard to the zoning amendment request of the following described property situated in the City of Olathe, Johnson County, Kansas:

Lot 4, ARCHER SUBDIVISION, a subdivision of land in the City of Olathe, Johnson County, Kansas

Owners Request: Zoning Amendment to an existing PD (Planned District)

Location or Vicinity: 305 S. Parker Street

If, however, a protest against such zoning amendment be filed in the office of the City Clerk within fourteen (14) days after the date of the conclusion of the Public Hearing pursuant to said publication notice, duly signed and acknowledged by the Owners of twenty (20) percent of the total area, excepting public streets and ways, located within two hundred (200) feet, within the city limits, or one thousand (1,000) feet, within the unincorporated area, of property proposed for a Zoning Amendment, such zoning amendment shall not be passed except by at least three-fourths (3/4) vote of all of the members of the City Council.

This Notice shall be published once in the official City Newspaper at least twenty (20) days prior to the date of said Public Hearing.

DATED this 3rd day of June, 2022.

OLATHE CITY PLANNING COMMISSION

BY Aimee E. Nassif, AICP

Secretary

ATTEST:

/s/ Brenda Long

City Clerk

(Seal)