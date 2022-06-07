Photo courtesy of FD#1

Lynne Hermansen

A small Cessna plane made an emergency landing May 31st, 2022 in a field behind a neighborhood.

Fire District #1 of Johnson County, KS was dispatched to the 32600 block of W. 171st Terr. in Gardner, KS shortly after 7:50pm.

The plane landed safely in a field just a short distance away from a home. There were no hazards present with the plane. The pilot was the only passenger on board with no reported injuries.

The pilot declined EMS care from Johnson County MED-ACT.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is handling the accident investigation. The cause of the emergency landing was due to left engine failure.