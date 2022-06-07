Abram Mackey (Mac) Stevens III

Born July 14, 1927, in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Died June 5, 2022, in Vancouver, Washington.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Lucretia, and brothers William Edward (Bill) and Raymond Chauncey

(Arch).

He is survived by his son Mac (Kathleen), son Michael (Susan), daughter Melissa (Ted) and daughter

Amy. He is also survived by three loving grandchildren (Brian, Sara & Scott) and six great-grandchildren.

And Mozart, his cat.

Mac was born to a Navy submariner, getting his early ‘survival skills’ education in the seaports of

Panama, Charleston and San Diego. He graduated from High School at The Bulkeley School in New

London, Connecticut. He is a Navy veteran who served in the Mediterranean as a radioman nearing the

end of WWII. He is a graduate of the University of Kansas (Rock Chalk Jayhawk).

He had a passion for work. From his days shining shoes at the Navy base in Charleston while 10 years old

through his retirement at 85, he maintained laser focus on completing every project with the utmost of

care and professionalism. He was a partner in several Consulting Engineering firms over the years:

Gault, Moore & Stevens in Gardner, KS, Associated P&C Engineers in Billings, MT and Stevens &

Associates in Vancouver, WA.

He had a passion for boating. It didn’t matter how old or new the boat – all boats needed to be ‘fiddled’

with. Whether it was a Sears catalog 12’ Aluminum boat or a Ponderosa 42’ Cruiser, he made sure each

of his boats ran smooth and tracked true.

Most notably, he had a passion for the welfare of his children. He spent his life ensuring each of them

had every opportunity to succeed.

A private service will be held.