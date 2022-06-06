Photo courtesy of Miami County Sheriff’s Department

On June 1 Miami County deputies were called to the area of 169 Highway and 255th Street for a vehicle in high water. They received assistance from Miami County EMS and Fire District #1 Of Johnson County, KS to rescue the driver from the vehicle. At the time of the incident the water was up to the doors and the driver was unable to exit safely on their own. The vehicle was traveling on 169 Highway when it hydroplaned into the ditch where the high water was sitting. The driver did not sustain any injuries.