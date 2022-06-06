,

7Beverly Ann (DeWilde) Bracy, of Waverly, KS passed away Friday, May 13, 2022, at Olathe Health Hospice House. She was born December 17, 1951, in Kansas City, MO the daughter of Jules Patrick and Marie Angela (Naert) DeWilde. Beverly grew up in Kansas City, MO where she attended Redemptorist Parish and was a 1970 graduate of St. Teresa Academy. After high school she attended St. Mary College in Leavenworth, KS. She was married to Robert Merle Bracy from 1971 until 1993. He preceded her in death last year. Beverly is survived by four daughters, Marica (Jeff) Booton, of Gardner, KS Nancy Bracy, of Waverly, KS, Marie (Patrick) Partney and Christine (James) Scovil all of Gardner, KS, two sisters, Angela Kennedy of Bel Aire, KS, Mary Louise (Roy Hughes) Efinger of Waverly, KS. Six grandchildren, Jestyn Scovil, Christopher George, Jacob Booton, Leann George, Angelica Scovil, Joshua Booton and many nieces and nephews also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jules DeWilde and Marie Angela (Naert) DeWilde -Overall, a brother, Jules Edward and his wife, Geraldine, DeWilde, a sister, Jeanette Solomon, and two brothers-in-law, Gerald T. Kennedy, MD, and Fred Efinger.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 6:00 until 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 11th, 2022, at the Gardner Senior Citizen Community Center, 128 E. Park Street, Gardner, KS 66030