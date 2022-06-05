Lynne Hermansen

Planning Commissioners, City Council members and the Mayor met in a joint work session Thursday, May 26 with Confluence and GBA to kick off the comprehensive planning for the City of Edgerton.

Don Roberts, mayor, said the purpose of the kickoff was to introduce Confluence and get the city all lined up for future planning.

The city also plans on having lots of public engagement involved in the future planning.

Chris Shires and Marshall Allen presented as Confluence’s representatives.

“We are excited to kick the project off,” Shires said. “We will have lots of opportunity for public engagement in the future.”

They were giving the city a new comprehensive plan with all the changes they were seeing and a vision for the future to help with long term goals, he said.

Shires said the comprehensive plan was a guiding document that changes and evolves but was important to look at for development and investment.

“We definitely want the company buy-in,” he said.

Shires said the comprehensive plan provides a legal basis and justification for zoning and zoning intent and involves a lot of mapping to provide inventory of existing conditions with goals, policies and actions.

Shires and Allen laid out their plan from project scope, schedule, outreach plan review, issues, topics identification, visioning and next steps in the hour work session.

Allen said they would have four phases that included the vision, drafting a plan and the final plan and adoption.

They will kickoff June 7 with a steering committee and a windshield survey for housing to assess the exteriors of homes and review existing conditions of Edgerton, he said.

Phase 2 will involve online engagement and posting the project on a website, hosting stakeholder interviews, a public vision workshop, setting up informational booths at two to three events, the steering committee’s stakeholder and public input review, creating a public logo for the city and schedule and having an interactive engagement website for the community as a long term tool.

Phase 3 will be an incremental drafted plan over two meetings starting with a public open house and then a joint work session.

Phase 4 will be a Final Plan and Public Hearing with City Council in June 2023.

Deb Lebbaken, planning commissioner, said she wanted to know who would have access to the website.

Shires said anyone can have access.

“Anyone can make comments,” he said. “We will advertise it.”

Allen said all the steering committees’ presentations will be on it for transparency.

Roberts said the intent was to draw out all ideas from the community.

Shires said he liked Edgerton’s current vision statement.

“It is aspirational and clear,” he said. “It is a good jumping off point.”

Shires said they had a good set of goals but did they have any big ones missing.

“It is not uncommon for a growing community to have concerns about the impact of new growth,” he said.

Allen presented the map of Edgerton for a community snapshot.

“This is the base map,” he said. “You have some fun city boundaries.”

Allen said the city has a strong family presence with the median age of 36.7 years old.

The city is made up mostly of owner occupied homes at 78.3 percent valued between $100,000 and $200,000. Over half of renters pay $500 to $1,000 a month.

“It is a little lower than typical communities,” he said. “The home stock is older.”

Allen said the majority of employment resides in transportation and housing at 65 percent followed by wholesale trade, professional and scientific and technological. 1,767 people commute into the city for work and 1,057 commute out. Only 29 residents both live and work in Edgerton.

Edgerton’s biggest advantage is the abundance of jobs, highway access, room for housing growth, good schools, neighbors and friends, cost of living, ability to raise a family and outdoor amenities, he said.

“This is a huge growth region,” Allen said. “The long term trend is now people fleeing the coasts.”

Planning Commission and City Council discussed Edgerton’s biggest challenges from cost, lacking meeting attendances and trying to attract developers while experiencing current financial and supply chain limitations.

“And the flexibility of making a plan we know will change but working through it as time goes on,” Roberts said.

The work session ended with an agreement on the housing and economic development issues and opportunities.

Housing issues cited were the lack of single family homes, maintaining older homes, how people want to live currently and in the future, providing affordable homes for first time home buyers and Senior Citizens, the controversy of apartments and not knowing where to build the needed housing.

“We need second tier housing but as rapidly as we are growing the housing costs are going up higher than wages can keep up,” they said.

Economic development issues and opportunities cited were street improvements, sewer and storm water infrastructure, single family subdivisions, more small business growth and space needed in the downtown area, more restaurants and park and rec facilities including a public pool, trails and connectivity, more storm shelters, a grocery store as they saw themselves as a food desert, archery and sportsman’s ranges and trying to attract young professionals.

“If the community doesn’t support it it won’t matter,” Charlie Crooks, planning commissioner, said. “We have to have that change.”