Will Lewis, a recent Gardner-Edgerton high school graduate, never imagined he would grow up to be a horticulturist and greenhouse owner.

“As a kid I always thought I’d be a lawyer,” he said. “I always loved the idea of owning a business, but I thought it’d be like a Freddy’s.”

The greenhouses are hidden behind his parents house and around a gravel drive off of Edgerton Road. It would be unsuspecting if it weren’t for the new large Lewis Farms sign guiding the way.

Lewis spent his early childhood around cows because his uncles are dairy farmers. He loved animals and started with chickens in the 6th grade. The chicken coop is currently nestled in the back and to the side of the greenhouses.

Will’s Mom Barb Lewis said it was disappointing the chickens no longer want to lay eggs, but if they decide to start again they will also consider selling them alongside her son’s burgeoning greenhouse business.

Lewis’s parents have always been supportive of his endeavors, but it wasn’t until 8th grade when he fell in love with plants while working at Enright Gardens in Edgerton that he began contemplating a pursuit with agriculture.

Lewis said he started with attending the Gardner Farmer’s market with vegetables.

“But planting outdoors is unpredictable with our Kansas climate,” he said.

Lewis switched to greenhouses three years ago with his smallest one that held veggies and herbs.

He soon moved to building two more bigger greenhouses with the help of his parents that currently house seasonal flowers, plants, veggies and herbs. He even has a few strawberry See GEHS, plants for sale. The third greenhouse was completed in March in time for his opening this year on April 15.

Lewis didn’t formally advertise his greenhouses and plants, but when he started a Facebook page for his business word of mouth took off.

During the Fall months he said he grows around 5,000 mums for a Fall Festival he hosts with sunflowers and pumpkins.

The pumpkins come in all varieties ranging from decorative gourds, carving pumpkins, pink pumpkins and naturally blue-green pumpkins.

His Mom Barb Lewis said the sunflowers he planted became popular by a fluke when people started driving by asking if they could take photos. A donation box is now set up for impromptu photography sessions.

Lewis and his Mom Barb said he also wasn’t trying to compete with Gieringer’s Orchard down the way because most people that visit their farm use it for scenic photo opportunities.

Last December he set up a Christmas light display in his yard and raised $6,137 to provide assistance to Gardner-Edgerton high school teacher Amy Gorney who was battling metastatic breast cancer.

Lewis will be attending Johnson County Community College in the Fall full-time for horticulture science and business management while running his greenhouse business.

Gardner Grange recently awarded him a 2022 scholarship.

This past Memorial Day weekend he hosted specials for his flowers and plant sale:

-Vegetables/ Herbs/ Strawberries buy one get one free

– 4.5 inch premium annuals fill a tray of 10 for $35 .Save $15

– Large Geraniums $5 each. Save $2.50 per geranium

-Hanging Baskets and decorative planters 30%off

– Marigold 4 packs $2.50 /each save $1/ pack

Until he starts college in the Fall people can purchase his flowers and plants Monday through Friday 12:00-5:00 and Saturday & Sunday 10:00-5:00.

Barb Lewis said she will continue to let her son run his business at her house as long as they are able.

Will Lewis said he envisions his future after college continuing to acquire land and grow his horticulture business.