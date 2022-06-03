Staff photo by Lynne Hermansen

Lynne Hermansen

A new city council person was sworn in Thursday, May 26 to fill the position vacated by former council member Lee Brown.

Deb Lebakken, planning commissioner, won the vote 4-1 with Josie Stambaugh, council member, voting against Lebakken filling the vacated position.

Lebakken said she wasn’t good at speeches but thanked the council and was ready to get to work as a council member.

“I appreciate her time on the planning commission,” Don Roberts, mayor, said. “She has been an active community member who really cares about this community.”