Lynne Hermansen

The Gardner Chamber of Commerce announced Jason Leib as the organization’s new President & CEO starting May 31st, 2022.

They said they chose him for the role because of his extensive experience as a successful entrepreneur, business owner and engaged chamber and community leader.

The Chamber said Leib will bring important skills and an important perspective to his role.

“I am honored to be joining the Gardner Chamber of Commerce team,” Leib said. “The Chamber has seen tremendous growth and success in recent years and I’m excited to work with the current staff and all of our members and community partners to help continue and expand this great work and meet the needs of our growing business community.”

Leib served as an operations executive in the information technology field, and previously served as the Chair of the Lenexa Chamber of Commerce, Chair of the County Economic Research Institute, Co-Chair and graduate of Leadership Lenexa and Rotary District Governor from 2019-2020. He has also served in multiple areas of the Chambers of Commerce, including the Gardner Chamber of Commerce.

They said his extensive experience as a chamber member and volunteer provides him an important understanding of how the Gardner Chamber can best serve its more than 250 members now and in the future.

“We are thrilled to have Jason as our new President and CEO,” said Rob Wyrick, current Chair of the Gardner Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. “We know Jason’s experiences and leadership will allow him to advance the Gardner Chamber’s goals to be a catalyst for business growth, a convener of leaders and influencers, and a champion for a strong community.”