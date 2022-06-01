ORDINANCE NO. 2108 SUMMARY

On May 26, 2022, the City of Edgerton, Kansas approved Ordinance No. 2108 which adopted the Planning Commission’s recommendation to approve an amendment to the Edgerton Unified Development Code to include Article 13, Sections 13.3(B)(1) and 13.3(F)(1) regarding submittal deadlines. A complete copy of this ordinance is available at www.edgertonks.org or at Edgerton City Hall, 404 E. Nelson, Edgerton, Kansas 66021. This summary is certified by Lee Hendricks, City Attorney for the City of Edgerton, Kansas.

3