Gardner Legion Post 19 commemorates Memorial Day at Gardner Cemetery Monday, May 30 with a gun salute fired three times per tradition. Staff photo by Lynne Hermansen

Lynne Hermansen

On a windy, early morning tucked away over the railroad tracks in Gardner Cemetery a small group of people paid tribute with American Legion Post 19 to honor the men and women who have

died during all the wars with American involvement.

One set of Legion members marched to the left and through the gates holding flags as up right and stoically as possible in 40 mile per hour wind gusts while the other group with their secured rifles marched to the right and behind the headstones armed and ready for a gun salute.

A pastor recited a prayer. A legion member read prayers, a Bible verse from the book of John and thoughts about the meaning of the day.

A gun salute was given three times.

The memorial service was brief but the emotions from the crowd honoring brave American service members was full and longstanding.

Gardner was settled in 1857 and shortly after on a little hill southwest of town a square with six east-west lanes and a road around the outside was chosen as the Gardner Cemetery site.

Potter’s fields lined the roadway and only the one on the east side is left today.

The oldest cemetery records were lost in an early fire according to the Gardner Cemetery and some of the lots and burials will never be known. Additionally many graves are unmarked because the wood headboards have rotted.

The first recorded plat with the Register of Deeds was in 1866 with 154 lots.

When walking through the cemetery a visitor can spot a headstone here and there for a person dated back to the Civil War.

The Legion members folded away the flags, securely stored the rifles and quietly headed back to the Legion hall in their cars to spend the rest of the morning honoring the day with their fellow members and the community with a breakfast.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Gardner Post #11234 also held Memorial Day Services at 10a.m. at Veterans Park.

Memorial Day did not start out as a long weekend for hot dogs, store sales, parties and camping trips.

The day was originally known as Decoration Day to honor all military members who died during service for the U.S.

Memorial Day was declared a national holiday in 1971 by Congress and according to the U.S. Department of Veterans’ Affairs the day goes back to right after the end of the Civil War.

It wasn’t until after World War 1 when all military members from all U.S. wars were honored.

Some historians have said they believe the first Memorial Days were started in the South, namely Charleston, South Carolina at a horse track Confederate soldiers had turned into a prison for Union soldiers. The black community organized a burial for the Union prisoners and built a fence around it.

May 1, 1965 they held an event with a parade, spiritual readings, songs and picnicking. A commemorative marker was placed at the site in 2010.

One of the first days was also held in Columbus, Mississippi April 25, 1866. Women took flowers and decorated the graves of Confederate soldiers who perished in the battle at Shiloh.

The tradition of placing flowers on veterans’ graves continued again and going forward on May 5, 1868 by the Grand Army of the Republic.

Memorial Day is now commemorated on the last Monday of May. It is believed by historians this day was chosen because of the influence of John A. Logan, a Illinois U.S. Representative in 1858 and veteran of the Mexican War. It has been said he felt the day should take place in May when flowers are in full bloom.