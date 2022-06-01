The Gardner Farmers Market opened Thursday, May 26. The season began with an overcast, rainy and chilly start to the Summer. Its hours run 4-7pm. every Thursday and it is located at Cornerstone Park next to the Gardner Aquatic Center and Johnson County fairgrounds. Staff photo by Lynne Hermansen
