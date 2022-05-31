Wayne Joseph Presley, 57, Louisburg, Kan tragically passed away Thursday, May 5, 2022 in a vehicle accident on Hwy 69 in Overland Park, Kansas. Wayne was born in St. Louis, Missouri on June 28, 1964 to Wayne Charles and Virginia Ann (Koester) Presley. He moved to Olathe, Kansas in 1976 and graduated from Olathe South High School in 1982. Wayne was a truck driver, crane and terminal operator at Wheeling Corrugating for 27 years. Wayne was also a Shop Steward for the Teamster Union Local 541 for 20 years. During Wayne’s career, he worked part-time for Growth Industries in Grandview, Missouri and was a truck driver for Marvin’s Tow Service in Gardner, Kansas. At the time of Wayne’s passing, he was working as a Terminal Operator for ITS Con Global in Edgerton, Kansas.

Wayne will be remembered as a very caring and devoted husband, son, step-father, brother, uncle and friend. He married the love of his life Joanna Borth on October 2, 1993, Overland Park, Kansas. Wayne loved being outdoors. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. Some of his favorite fishing places were Pomona Lake, Bennett Springs and Canada. Wayne loved to hunt with his dad at his sister’s farm in Lane, Kansas and with his friends and family in numerous places in Kansas and Missouri. Wayne spent his whole life sharing an annual family tradition of fly fishing for trout in Bennett Springs, Missouri.

Wayne is preceded in death by his father Wayne Charles Presley, grandparents Edgar and Viola Presley and Walter and Mary Koester and sister-in-law Lisa Presley as well as numerous aunts and uncles. He is survived by his wife Joanna of Louisburg, Kansas; mother Virginia Presley of Olathe, Kansas; stepdaughter Jennifer Robinson of Overland Park, Kansas; brothers Michael Presley and wife Sarah of Dupo, Illinois and Ronald Presley and wife Kim of Spring Hill, Kansas and sister Sharon Lagasse and husband Eric of Lane, Kansas; Aunt Virginia Smith of Arnold, Missouri; brother-in-laws Wally Borth and wife Dawn of Edgerton, Kansas, Michael Borth and wife Lori of Edmond, Oklahoma, sister-in-laws Maggie Borth Smith and husband Randy of Lantana, Texas and Lydia Borth Saunders and husband William of Olathe, Kansas; nieces Heather and husband Neil Smith, Sarah Presley, Madison Lagasse, Allison Lagasse, Lauren Saunders, Jessica Saunders, Meagan Borth, Tia Smith; nephews Christopher and wife Christine Presley, Michael Presley, Nicholas Presley, Jason Smith, Garrett Borth and numerous cousins and friends.

Wayne was compassionate, considerate, kind and willing to help everyone including strangers. One of the greatest pleasures in his life was taking care of his wife Joanna and his parents. Our hearts are so broken by this unexpected loss and we were truly blessed to know him. Wayne was one of a kind and will be desperately missed by all those that he’s left behind.

A Visitation Service will be held 6:00-7:00 p.m. and a Memorial Service beginning at 7:00 p.m. Friday, June 10, 2022 at Bruce Funeral Home, 712 S. Webster, Spring Hill, KS (913) 592-2244. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.

Please feel free to share your memories of our Wayne at the service.

A Celebration of Life will be held 3:00-8:00 p.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Wayne and Jo’s home. Food will be provided. Please BYOB (beverage) and lawn chairs.