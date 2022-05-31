JAMIE LEE KATHERINE MOORE-AMES

Jamie Lee Katherine Moore-Ames, originally from Gardner, KS, passed away peacefully at home on May 28th 2022 in Louisburg, KS surrounded by family. Services will be held at New Life Church, 17935 S. Moonlight Rd., Gardner, KS on Saturday, June 4th 2022; the visitation will be 10:00am – 12:00pm with funeral services directly following. Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, KS (913) 856-7111. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com

Jamie was born on November 12th 1987 to James and Denise Moore in Shawnee Mission, KS and was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis when she was about 3 months old. Jamie was given a second chance at life when she received a double lung transplant in 2004 and was able to spend many more years on this earth with her family and friends.

Jamie grew up with her younger sister, Angela, and attended Gardner Edgerton High School where she graduated in 2006 and proceeded to work as a para educator at Moonlight Elementary and went on to become a full-time nanny. Jamie loved children and nothing made her happier than caring for so many kids in her life, especially her niece Nora, who she absolutely adored.

Jamie loved crafting, scrapbooking, doing puzzles, collecting every kind of “special edition” Oreo and of course spending time with her fur babies and her husband Jerod. Jamie was undoubtedly one of a kind and left an impression on everyone she ever met. Jamie’s positive attitude and courageous strength was unforgettable and she fought until the very end.

Jamie is preceded in death by her grandparents Mary and Thomas Moore Sr., great grandmother Francis Balsano and great grandmother Helen Smith. Jamie is survived by her husband Jerod, her sister Angela, brother-in-law Nicholas and her niece Nora as well as her mother and stepfather Denise and Mariano Cribas and father James Moore and his significant other Shannon Links. Jamie is also survived by grandparents Kim and Mary Remus and several other loving family members and friends.