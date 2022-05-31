Debora Lynn (Roberts) Hughes, 66, of Wellsville, KS, passed away at home, Sunday, May 22, 2022.

Debbie was born October 24, 1955 in Gardner, Kan, to Wayne and Geraldine (Apple) Roberts, grew up on the family farm, and graduated from Gardner High School in 1973. With her sisters, she was a member of Gardner Bethel of Job’s Daughters. On April 14, 1979, she married the love of her life, J. Scott Hughes, at the First Presbyterian Church, Gardner. In 1983, she and Scott moved to Virginia where they lived in Staunton for 13 years, before moving back to Kan.

She inherited a love of plants, gardening, and photography from her parents. So, it is no surprise that her garden is filled with iris and other flowers, and she used her photography skills in recording the many plants she grew, exhibited, or saw in her travels. At the time of her passing, she was the President of the Greater Kansas City Iris Society, having previously served in multiple positions, plus traveled to various cities to judge iris exhibitions. She was also a member of the American Iris Society, Past Regional Vice President of Region 18 (KS/MO), and Editor of the AIS Bulletin. She was selected for the 2022 Region 18 Distinguished Service Award, which will be presented posthumously to her husband in the fall of this year.

She used her gardening skills in planting and tending flowers at the Overland Park Arboretum, Powell Gardens, Loose Park, Gardner Museum, Lanesfield Schoolhouse Museum, Bruce Funeral Home, and Olathe Memorial Cemetery’s Memory Lane. Flowers will be planted there in her memory on Saturday, May 28.

In 2003, she joined the Olathe Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, with her mother and sisters. Debbie was very active in the chapter’s efforts, serving as Conservation Chairman, Chapter Treasurer, and countless hours volunteering her time. She enjoyed traveling with Scott as a member of the Kansas City MG Car Club, and they often hosted members at their home in Wellsville, Kan.

Preceded in death by her father, Wayne H. Roberts, Debbie is survived by her husband, Scott, of the home; her mother Geraldine Roberts, Gardner; siblings Carolyn (Bob) Ash, Lenexa; Laura Easley, Olathe; David (Nena) Roberts and Beverly (Chris) LaBonte, Gardner; 13 nieces and nephews, and 15 great-nieces and nephews. She will be remembered by family and friends for her sunny smile, loving and giving personality, and her boundless enthusiasm and energy.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, June 2, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church, 138 E. Shawnee St., Gardner, KS. Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to any of the following organizations:

The AIS Foundation (American Iris Society Foundation) https://www.irises.org/about-ais/donations,

First Presbyterian Church of Gardner, www.fpcgardner.church KSDAR (Kansas Society Daughters of the American Revolution) https://Kansasdar.org