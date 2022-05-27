Lynne Hermansen

The Gardner Aquatic Center will open Saturday, May 28 for the Summer Season and close Labor Day, September 5, 2022.

Daily admission is $6 per person from 3 to 61 years old before 6pm and $4 after 6 p.m.

The aquatic center hours are 1-8pm from Memorial Day Weekend to August 7. The pool then closes and remains open on weekends from August 13 to Labor Day 12-5pm with the exception of Labor Day September 5.

Individuals 12 years of age and younger must be accompanied by another individual at least 14 years of age.

The aquatic center special amenities include zero depth entry, an active in-water play area, lazy river, multiple water slides, floatable walk, climbing nets, spray grounds and a toddler pool.

The Parks and Rec department is currently hiring lifeguards and swim instructors for the season and candidates can apply at the city government website.

www.gardnerkansas.gov/jobs