Gardner Police Department (GPD) received the AAA Community Traffic Safety Award, Silver Level, for their efforts to improve local traffic safety for all modes of travel. Sgt. Rollf accepted the award on behalf of the department from KDOT Liaison Bob Hamilton during the nmarch 21 city council meeting. This is GPD’s sixth consecutive award from AAA. Photo courtesy City of Gardner
About The Author
Related Posts
2014 Johnson County Fair Parade
August 4, 2014
Pesek takes first
January 24, 2014
Schmidt warns consumers to be wary of scams
September 30, 2014