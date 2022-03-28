Joan Dorsey

Contributing columnist

Back when the pandemic lockdown happened two years ago, I sat down with my car and had a serious discussion.

Her mechanic had passed away the previous February. She is old but not down and out. She has spent her whole life in garages and first five years was covered with a tarp every night.

I needed a newer vehicle, but with no income, it wasn’t going to be a good idea.

I looked at vehicles, had friends do research, consulted my kids etc. Then new vehicles became scarce. Used vehicles became scarce. So I decided to wait it out. I came really close to buying though.

Fast forward two years.

Well let’s rephrase that, stumble blindly and crawl at snail pace two years.

My car has had some work. New tires improved herability to drive in snow. We are still good for now.

In the past six months or so, numerous people in my neighborhood decided to go for newer vehicles. I don’t mean economy cars, or medium sized cars. They went all out for huge trucks. Way above what is needed to carry their two children and assorted stuff.

Trucks used to be work vehicles. Or farm vehicles.

People who moved stuff, large heavy stuff, on a regular basis.

My other Dad has always had a truck. He hauls stuff, is comfortable sitting high enough to see all around him. Plus when there is something too large for my car he is there to help!

My other Dad has seen gas prices go up. Go down and become a commodity you had to wait in line for in the 70’s.

He knows how to drive a truck to get good gas mileage. No jack rabbit starts or tail gating.

So when gas went to almost $4 a gallon I wondered about the new truck owners in my area. A few of them had trouble keeping their small economy cars up and running with four tires inflated all at the same time.

Is this my problem – not at all, I worry about the vehicle I keep in my garage.

But I wonder, a few months down the road, if there might be a excess of huge black decked out trucks on the used vehicle lots.

The older folks will manage, and keep their trucks for the purposes they were intended.

Some of the younger ones may need to rethink what they actually need to drive from point A to point B.

Some of us have seen these trends before.

Some of us will take lessons from the past into consideration.