The Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) program, a part of the American Rescue Plan, delivered $350 billion to state, local, and Tribal governments across the country to support their response to and recovery from the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Recipients may use SLFRF funds to:

• Replace lost public sector revenue, using this funding to provide government services up to the amount of revenue lost due to the pandemic

• Respond to the far-reaching public health and negative economic impacts of the pandemic, by supporting the health of communities, and helping households, small businesses, impacted industries, nonprofits, and the public sector recover from economic impacts

• Provide premium pay for essential workers, offering additional support to those who have and will bear the greatest health risks because of their service in critical sectors

• Invest in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure, making necessary investments to improve access to clean drinking water, to support vital wastewater and stormwater infrastructure, and to expand affordable access to broadband internet

Kansas received $1.25 billion in federal aid. Johnson and Sedgwick counties, the state’s two biggest, directly received more than $200 million, leaving the rest for the state to dole